R. Kelly's lawyers expected to move for dismissal of charges in Chicago court

By FOX 32 News
Published 
R. Kelly
Lawyers for R. Kelly move to dismiss state charges against him in court Wednesday.

CHICAGO - R. Kelly is expected to be back in Chicago court today.

Lawyers for the R&B singer are moving for a dismissal of charges against him.

The charges are from accusations of sexual abuse of young girls dating back to 1998 and 2003.

His lawyers believe they should be dropped because they carry a lighter potential sentence than the federal charges he was convicted of last year.

R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his New York trial.

He'll be sentenced next month for his trial in Chicago.