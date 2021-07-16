Race to Mackinac sets sail this weekend

The Race to Mackinac is getting ready to set sail!

The popular 112th sailboat race begins this weekend.

Cruising sailboats left Navy Pier Friday, and performance sailboats will set sail Saturday.

The race was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The Mack Race started in 1898, making it the oldest freshwater race in the world.

More than 3,000 sailors take part in the race every year. The race covers more than 333 statute miles, starting from Chicago’s Navy Pier on Lake Michigan and finishing at Mackinac Island in Michigan on Lake Huron.

For more information, visit cycracetomackinac.com.