Race to Mackinac returns this summer after hiatus

The mac is back!

On Wednesday, the Chicago Yacht Club announced the popular Race to Mackinac would return this summer after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

More than 3,000 sailors take part in the race every year. The race covers more than 333 statute miles, starting from Chicago’s Navy Pier on Lake Michigan and finishing at Mackinac Island in Michigan on Lake Huron.

The largest boat of nearly 300 sailboats the "Alchemy" at 77 feet (23.5 meters), sails along the skyline of Chicago in the "Chicago to Mackinac Island Yacht Club Race" 12 July, 2003, in Lake Michigan. The 2003 race to Mackinac marks the 105th anniver Expand

The 112th race will begin Friday, July 16 for cruising sailboats and Saturday, July 17 for performance sailboats.

"The Race to Mackinac is fresh, exciting, challenging and very different every year," said Martin Sandoval, noting that preparation, crew work, sea state and weather conditions can make or break performances. "It’s a test of strength, endurance, strategy and will power."

"The Chicago Yacht Club is just so pleased to be back on track with this incredible sailing tradition," he added.

Advertisement

For more information, visit cycracetomackinac.com.