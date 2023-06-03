Raging Waves: Largest waterpark in Illinois opens for the season

article

Illinois' largest waterpark, Raging Waves, opened for the season on Saturday.

The park is located in Yorkville, a far west suburb of Chicago.

Raging Waves has 32 water slides.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

This year, the park has added new mobile ticket redemption, new decking and lounge chairs, and additional seating and shady areas.

Raging Waves is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the summer.