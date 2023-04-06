Raging Waves offering a discount on tickets for one day only

Here is a sure sign that summer is inching closer.

Raging Waves has announced plans for opening up this year.

The Yorkville water park will open on June 3, celebrating 16 years.

All tickets purchased Friday will be half off on their site.

"We are thrilled to kick off our 16th season and invite families back to Raging Waves this summer," said Randy Witt, Co-Owner of Raging Waves. "Offering guests the very best in family fun has always been at the forefront for our team at Raging Waves, and we cannot wait for guests to enjoy all that our water park has to offer!" Witt left his corporate job to fulfill his dream of opening a water park along with his wife, Dawn, and his brother-in-law, Scott.

This year the park has new decking and lounge chairs along with additional seating.

They are also debuting a new mobile ticket redemption system.