Chicago weather: Rain returns Friday night and into Saturday, but the weekend won't be a washout

The end of the week will bring rainfall, but the good news is the weekend won't be a washout.

On Thursday night, skies will remain mostly clear with lows around 50 degrees. Friday will start off sunny before becoming partly cloudy during the day, with highs reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Showers and storms are expected to move in on Saturday, with heavy downpours possible. Currently, the favored time frame for rain appears to be during the first half of the day and into the early afternoon. Sunday looks mainly dry with highs around 80 degrees.

Looking ahead to early next workweek, we can expect summerlike warmth with highs in the low to mid-80s. Storm chances will also be monitored, with a few stronger storms potentially developing on Monday.