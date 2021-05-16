Rain on Monday, warmer temperatures later in the week in the Chicago area

The weather could be rainy in the Chicago area on Monday, and the week will wrap up with high temperatures in the 80s.

Most of Monday's rain will fall south of I-88, but there is a good chance that many Chicago and suburban residents will wake up needing umbrellas and rain jackets..

There are chances for more showers and storms later in the week.

High temperatures on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be near 80 degrees or even warmer.

The National Weather Service said the Chicago area could use some precipitation. Drought conditions are prevalent across much of northeastern Illinois. On the bright side, Lake Michigan's water level has dropped 15 inches over the past year.