Rainbow Cone to open new location in Northwest Indiana

By Maggie Duly
Published  August 27, 2024 12:50pm CDT
Dyer
FOX 32 Chicago

DYER, Ind. - The Original Rainbow Cone, famous for its iconic five-flavor cone, is opening a new location in Dyer, Indiana. 

The new shop, located at 1387 Joliet Street across from the iconic Meyer’s Castle, will host its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 30 beginning at 10:45 a.m. 

The first 98 guests in line will be rewarded with free Rainbow Cones, a nod to the brand's 98-year legacy. The new location will offer a variety of ice cream flavors, sliced creations, sundaes, ice cream cakes, mini-donuts, and more.

Owner Yahya Rahahaleh and his partners are excited to bring Rainbow Cone to the Dyer community. They believe that the unique and delicious ice cream will be a hit with locals.

With over 20 permanent locations and seasonal kiosks, the brand is expanding its reach across the country. 