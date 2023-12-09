Rainbow Push anniversary celebration donates 600 food baskets to support Chicago community

Rainbow Push is kicking off its 57th anniversary celebration by giving away 600 food baskets.

The items were donated by Mariano’s and packed by volunteers.

Teens from the Air Force Academy High School say it’s important to participate to give back, not just during the holidays, but year-round.

"I know that I always want to help people get everything they need for the holidays because it's such a joyful time. And you always want to make sure everybody has that same joy that we have," said Samya Acker, a cadet colonel with Air Force Academy High School.

"To be able to give them food and just being able to care and be around them, it really warms my heart and I know it warms alot of theirs as well," said Cadet Captain Melvina Jordan.