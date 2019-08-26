Rainy Monday morning commute expected across Chicago: weather service

article

Commuters in the Chicago area Monday morning may take longer getting to their destinations because of some heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Widespread showers, some heavy, along with scattered thunderstorms are expected in the morning for portions of north central Illinois, northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, the weather service said. A threat of localized flooding exists with heavier rainfall during the morning rush hour period.

Those traveling should leave extra time to get to their destinations, the weather service said.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible from late afternoon into the early evening, the weather service said. A couple of severe storms with a threat of gusty winds may pop up later in the day.