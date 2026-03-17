Illinois U.S. Senate Primary Election Results 2026: Live Updates

Several Democratic candidates are competing in the primary race for an open U.S. Senate seat in Illinois in hopes of replacing Dick Durbin, who is retiring at the end of this term.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton are the top contenders for their party's nomination for the seat.

The winner of Tuesday's Democratic primary election will almost certainly go on to win November's general election. A Republican has not won a U.S. Senate seat in Illinois since 2010.

Six Republican candidates were also on the ballot in the GOP primary race.

U.S. senators are elected statewide to six-year terms.

Polls close across Illinois at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.

2026 Illinois Primary U.S. Senate Results

Illinois Primary Election Results 2026

For full statewide coverage, view our Illinois primary election results 2026.

About the Illinois U.S. Senate primary races

The backstory:

The candidates in the Republican primary were R. Cary Capparelli, Casey Chlebek, Jeannie Evans, Pamela Denise Long, Jimmy Lee Tillman, and Don Tracy.

Durbin, 81, said last year he would not seek another term as senator, setting up a rare open race in the Democratic primary.

Whoever the Democratic nominee is, they are very likely to win in November's general election. In the last two U.S. Senate races in Illinois, the Democratic candidate earned at least 55% of the statewide vote.

Democrats are expected to ride political momentum and win at least the House of Representatives as President Trump's approval numbers continue to show him underwater.

What's next:

The general election is slated for Nov. 3.