Rainy three-day stretch begins Tuesday across Chicagoland

It won’t be raining all the time for the next three days, but you’ll need to be prepared for it.

Showers will move in early this morning. Light stuff.

Then, a lull before some heavier rain moves in tonight and tomorrow. Might be a rumble of thunder. Severe not expected.

Highs today will range from upper 40s lakeside to near 60 well southwest of the city.

Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer.

Thursday will be cooler as the sluggish low pressure system moves to our east. It will produce some light showers again with many dry hours as well.

Friday will be seasonable with some sun before a clipper-type system scoots through with a light shower of rain and/or wet snow into early Saturday morning. Weekend looks chilly.