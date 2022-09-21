Rally held for Oak Lawn teen beaten by police during violent arrest

The Arab American Action Network will host a rally Wednesday in support of Hadi Abuatelah.

Abuatelah was beaten by three Oak Lawn police officers during an arrest in July.

The incident was caught on camera.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The teen ran from a vehicle during a traffic stop, and a weapon was later found in his backpack.

Abuatelah has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Activists are calling for the officers to be arrested and charged.