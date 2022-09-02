Rammstein blasts into Soldier Field for fiery performance

It's a spectacle that draws fans from around the globe, and this Saturday, Rammstein is blasting into Soldier Field for an unforgettable performance.

The German rock band founded in 1994 is known for its pyrotechnic displays, but seldom plays in the United States.

"The show is designed to look very spectacular or very dangerous," said Nicolai Sabottka, Rammstein tour director.

Diehard fans from near and far have waited years to see the fiery performance in-person.

With more than 10 million albums sold worldwide, Rammstein is Germany’s most successful band of all time.

"I love the music, I love the beat and the fire show," said Kim Kucera, who is visiting from Iowa.

On its first-ever full scale North American Stadium Tour, Rammstein is taking center stage in the Windy City on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Taking place at Soldier Field, the stage and set – comprised of 1,500 tons of steel – takes days to assemble. Flown in from overseas, the production parts are carried to the stadium in dozens of trucks and assembled by hundreds of crew members.

"We came over from Europe in seven 747 aircrafts, so it gives you a bit of an idea of the scale of it," said Sabottka.

Each show boasts nearly 600 pyro effects. The highest flames soar 60 feet in the air and reach over 1,000 degrees.

"It’s going to be cool. I’ve never been to an NFL stadium before, and I’ve never seen Rammstein before, so it’s like a double whammy," said Jake Kucera.

Visiting from Iowa, Jake Kucera's wife, Kim, got him hooked on Rammstein. She’s been a fan since the nineties and saw the band perform in Denver in 2012. She bought tickets for this tour in January of 2020 – waiting out the show’s pandemic postponements until now.

"Never thought I’d get to see them again and then two years ago they announced this tour. It was put off because of COVID, and now we’re finally here," said Kim Kucera. "It’s just an amazing stage show, and the beat is heavy and it’s awesome."

Saturday’s show, which starts at 7 p.m., is nearly sold out.

On Friday, Rammstein announced its Europe Stadium Tour, which kicks off next summer.