Ramp from outbound Ida B. Wells Drive to outbound Kennedy Expressway to close Jan. 4

article

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Dec. 18 that weather permitting, the ramp from outbound Ida B. Wells Drive to the outbound Kennedy Expressway will close Jan. 4.

The planned closure scheduled for 1 a.m., is necessary to tear down and rebuild the ramp in time to reopen by the end of 2020, IDOT said in a statement.

The newly designed ramp is expected to improve safety by “relocating several left-hand entrance ramps and reducing conflict points through a heavily congested area,” IDOT said.

Motorist are advised to allow extra time if they are traveling through this area, as traffic will be detoured in order to accommodate the closure, IDOT said. Detours will direct Ida B. Wells Drive traffic north to Dearborn Street, west to Van Buren Street, north to Jefferson Street and east to the Adams Street ramp to connect to the Kennedy Expressway.

Drivers are encouraged to pay very close attention to flaggers and signs posted in the scheduled work zones, obey posted speed limits and be on alert for workers and equipment, IDOT said.