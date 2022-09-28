Coolio, rapper known for 'Gangsta's Paradise,' dies at 59, TMZ reports
LOS ANGELES - Rapper and Compton native Coolio has reportedly died at the age of 59.
According to a report from TMZ, Coolio's friend found him lying on a bathroom floor before emergency crews arrived on the scene.
While an official cause of death have yet to be released, TMZ reports cardiac arrest may have played a factor in Coolio's death.
FOX 11 is making calls to the rapper's management and officials for confirmation on Coolio's death.
Coolio, born, Artis Ivey Jr., became a household name after his hit single "Gangsta's Paradise."
Rapper Coolio performs during the halftime of Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers basketball game at Staples Center in 2019. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)