Rare February tornadoes strike Illinois and Wisconsin

The Midwest is experiencing weather more typical of spring.

A twister hit the city of Evansville, Wisconsin Thursday night, damaging about two dozen homes.

It's the first time on record a tornado has moved through the state in the month of February. Their tornado season typically starts in April.

"We've had one in every other month of the year but never in February. So this will be one that definitely goes down in the history books," according to Andrew Quigley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"It was creepy. We've had tornadoes up here before. And we kind of know the drill," one woman said.

And in Illinois, a storm chaser was able to get video of a tornado about 100 miles south of Chicago.