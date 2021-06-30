Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:45 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Jasper County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
River Flood Advisory
from WED 10:08 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County

Field Museum scientist identifies rare meteorite spotted in Sahara Desert

By Kennedy Hayes
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago

Rare meteorite spotted by field museum scientist

Dr. Maria Valdes, postdoctoral researcher at the Field Museum in Chicago, identified a rare meteorite that fell in the Sahara Desert Wednesday.

CHICAGO - A fallen asteroid has been spotted by a Field Museum scientist.

Dr. Maria Valdes, postdoctoral researcher at the Field Museum in Chicago, identified a rare meteorite that fell in the Sahara Desert Wednesday. 

To the average eye, the meteorite might look like a hunk of concrete or asphalt, according to Dr. Valdes. 

"Several clues give it away as a meteorite, the first and most obvious clue is that it has a black fusion crust that covers it and forms once the meteorite enters our atmosphere...the exterior melts and forms this glassy coating, so that is the first thing we look for," Valdes said.  

There are also several chemical tests performed to determine the type and age of the meteorite, Valdes said. 

The meteorite is roughly four and a half billion years old. 