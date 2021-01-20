Rash of car thefts reported in Belmont Cragin, Montclare

Car thieves targeted several vehicles throughout January in Montclare and Belmont Craign on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, someone steals a vehicle that was left running or with keys inside, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The thefts happened:

about 7 a.m. Jan. 2 in the 2900 block of North Harlem Avenue;

about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 2900 block of North Meade Avenue;

about 11 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 2800 block of North Moody Avenue;

about 4 p.m. Jan. 6 in the 2800 block of North Newcastle Avenue;

about 10 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 7000 block of North Barry Avenue;

about 9:45 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 4800 block of West Wellington Avenue; and

about midnight Jan. 17 in the 3100 block of North LeClaire Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.