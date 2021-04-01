Rash of car thefts reported in River West

Police are warning of a string of car thefts reported recently in River West.

In each incident, victims left the keys to their vehicles inside unattended before their vehicle was stolen, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The thefts happened:

Between 3:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. March 8 in the 800 block of West Superior Street;

About 5:40 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. March 18 in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue;

About 10:30 p.m. March 19 in the 800 block of West Superior Street;

Between 7 p.m. March 26 and 10 a.m. March 27 in the 600 block of West Hubbard Street; and

About 9:30 p.m. March 29 in the 800 block of West Superior Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.