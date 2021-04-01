Rash of car thefts reported in River West
CHICAGO - Police are warning of a string of car thefts reported recently in River West.
In each incident, victims left the keys to their vehicles inside unattended before their vehicle was stolen, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The thefts happened:
- Between 3:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. March 8 in the 800 block of West Superior Street;
- About 5:40 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. March 18 in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue;
- About 10:30 p.m. March 19 in the 800 block of West Superior Street;
- Between 7 p.m. March 26 and 10 a.m. March 27 in the 600 block of West Hubbard Street; and
- About 9:30 p.m. March 29 in the 800 block of West Superior Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.