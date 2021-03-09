Rash of church burglaries reported on Far South Side

One or more burglars targeted churches on the Far South Side at least five times in the past two weeks, according to police.

Most of the burglaries happened overnight before Sunday church service, according to a statement from Area Two detectives.

In each case, someone pries open a door or breaks a window and then steals cash, musical equipment and computers, police said.

The burglaries happened:

about 2 a.m. Feb. 28 at West Pullman Church of God, 322 W. 119th St.

about 3 a.m. Feb 28 at Greater Kingdom MD Church, 35 W. 119th St.

between March 4 and March 7 at Greater Canaan MB Church, 36 W. 119th St.

between March 6 to March 7 at New Christian Joy MB Church, 11594 S. State St.

In the latest instance, someone broke into a church garage after midnight Tuesday and stole a snowblower in the 11700 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said.

Chicago police’s 5th District, which covers Roseland and Pullman, had 54 reports of burglary this year through Feb. 28, a 30% reduction over the same period last year, according to police statistics.

Citywide, reports of burglary are down 37% this year over the same period in 2020.

Police asked anyone with further information to call detectives at (312) 747-8273.