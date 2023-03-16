Ravinia Festival 2023 lineup: Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Santana among headliners

The Ravinia Festival lineup was released Thursday with big names like Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Santana and many more coming to Highland Park this summer.

From June to September, the festival features more than 100 events ranging from jazz, country and hip-hop, to rock, pop, family shows and classical.

Ravinia is also home to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra each summer featuring several guest conductors and soloists.

The festival has four stages within a 36-arce park where a variety of events are hosted throughout the summer.

The concert series will play host to Chicago, Charlie Puth, Ne-Yo, Train, Boyz II Men, and Buddy Guy.

There are many family friendly events on the lineup this year including Laurie Berkner and the returns of Ralph’s World and Opera for the Young. The Disney hit Encanto comes to the big screens around the park for Chicagoland’s first showing with a live orchestra.

The Breaking Barriers Festival is retuning for a second year in a row. The event celebrates women composers and artists who will be featured throughout the season.

The complete schedule is available on the Ravinia website.

Tickets to all events go on sale May 1.

The festival first opened in 1904 and remains the oldest most programmed music festival in the country. About 600,000 guests visit the park each year.