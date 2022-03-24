Ravinia Festival lineup: Pitbull, Erykah Badu, The Black Crowes among new acts

Ravinia Festival announced its diverse and jam-packed lineup Thursday, previewing more than 100 concerts coming to the Highland Park outdoor venue this summer.

Fifty artists will make their Ravinia debut including Pitbull, Erykah Badu and The Black Crowes. They will be joined by returning artists such as Sting, Common, Jackson Browne and Sheryl Crow.

Tickets will go on sale May 4.

"We have a robust lineup of more than 100 events ranging from global music, jazz, country, and hip-hop, to indie rock, pop, family shows, and of course, classical, featuring the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in residence," Jeffrey P. Haydon, Ravinia’s president and CEO, said in a statement. "We also have chamber music and recitals, films with live scores, our annual celebration of Mexican music and culture, reggae, and American Songbook—truly something for everyone!"

Ravinia will debut the Breaking Barriers festival this summer, featuring the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and showcasing the next generation of classical musicians.

For more information and specific concert dates, visit the Ravinia website.