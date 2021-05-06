Ravinia Festival unveils 2021 summer concert lineup

The Ravinia Festival released its summer concert schedule Wednesday in the latest sign of more events returning to the Chicago area.

The 3-month schedule features dozens of performers from a wide swath of genres running from July to Sept. 26.

Gladys Knight, The Beach Boys and Willie Nelson are among biggest names coming to Highland Park.

"More than ever before, we look forward to welcoming audiences back to Ravinia to be re-inspired by live music together," Ravinia President and CEO Jeffrey Haydon said in a statement. "As one of the nation’s best outdoor music venues, Ravinia is perfectly positioned to welcome audiences to comfortably experience live music together again."

Tickets for the festival go on sale June 16 for concerts between July 1 and Aug. 15. Tickets for concerts after Aug. 15 will go on sale July 21.

New protocols will be put in place to ensure safety from COVID-19, including reduced capacity, distanced seating and shorter shows without intermission.

Festival organizers partnered with Northwestern Medicine and local health officials to come up with safety precautions.

Metra is partnering up with the festival to offer free rides on the Union Pacific North line for all patrons who can show their concert e-ticket.