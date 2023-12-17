Mentoring program pairs Chicago police, kids and RC Cars

When a Chicago police officer wanted to build a better relationship with the city's kids, it didn't take long for the wheels to start turning.

They're rollin', rollin' on the South Side where a nine-week RC Cars and monster truck program is nearing the finish line.

"My favorite thing about the program is the competition that it gives us," said Aniyah Kemp, 14, a Johnson College prep student.

Kemp is one of a dozen Chicago Public School students in the Cobra Back Foundation, masterminded by Chicago Police Lieutenant Enrico Dixon.

"RC racing was a hobby and monster trucks was a passion of mine," said Dixon. "We brainstormed this idea to bring it to the city. We realized there was a void."

Dixon dug into his own pockets to get the program started.

Though it does have support from the Chicago Police Department, there is still a lack of funding that has kept the program exclusively in Englewood's 7th District for now.

"The overall vision is to see all 22 police districts from Chicago Police participating, in addition to the surrounding suburbs, bringing their youth, everybody meeting up on Saturdays to compete," Dixon said.

"We get to do friendly competitions, we get to know each other more and we learn something new every week," said Salvador Hernandez-Ortiz, 19, with Kennedy King College.

The program is focused on STEM learning and teamwork, especially between the officers and the kids.

"They know when we don't know how to put the batteries in. They know how to put them in when the cars break or don't work. They know how to fix and they're just here for emotional support," said 11-year-old Dylan Rattler, with Oakdale Christian Academy.

With this year's program wrapping up, the kids were invited by CPD recruitment to kick off the Mag Mile Festival of Lights – a victory lap for many of the children.

Meridian Health provided a grant to get the program off the ground and Hobbytown Orland Park provides cars and parts at cost to help.

If you'd like to team up with the Cobra Back Foundation or volunteer, follow this link to their website.