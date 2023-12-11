Ready your wands! 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' coming to Chicago next year

Calling all Hogwarts houses! You'll want to have your wands at the ready for the next chapter of "Harry Potter," coming to the Chicago Broadway stage next year.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" will be playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, beginning Sept. 10, 2024 to Feb. 1, 2025 as part of its North American Tour.

The play is the eighth story in the renowned series and takes place 19 years after "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," according to the show's website.

The story follows Harry's son Albus as he befriends the son of Draco Malfoy and embark on a journey that could change the past and the future.

"Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage," as stated on the play's website.

To purchase tickets, visit BroadwayinChicago.com. To learn more about the show, follow this link.