Rebuild Ryan Field: Northwestern launches updated website for project updates

Northwestern University is implementing strategies to keep the community informed about upcoming milestones as construction fences go up around Ryan Field.

These measures aim to foster transparency and engagement with the community throughout the construction process at the University's athletics campus.

"A vital component of this project is communication with our stadium neighbors," Senior Executive Director of Neighborhood and Community Relations Dave Davis said. "We have been in conversation with residents throughout the approval process and look forward to building on that relationship as we move into the demolition and construction phases of the project."

Friday saw the unveiling of an updated Rebuild Ryan Field website by the University.

This platform will provide fresh insights into project milestones and endeavors aimed at mitigating disruptions to the surrounding neighborhood.

The construction manager, Central Street Consortium—a collaboration between Turner Construction Company and Walsh Construction—will regularly share updates on the site throughout the project's duration.

"We are excited to begin the work to create a best-in-class experience for our fans and student-athletes and offer new event opportunities for local non-profits and community organizations," Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer Luke Figora said. "This is an exciting but complex project, and we are committed to being as communicative as possible with our neighbors throughout."

The revised website addresses common inquiries from the community regarding traffic control, noise, light pollution, and debris management during both the demolition and construction phases.

