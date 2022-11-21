Recall: Carter’s infant fleece pajamas pose potential ‘puncture’ or ‘laceration’ hazard

article

Carter’s Inc., a children’s clothing company, is recalling an infant onesie pajama due to a potential puncture or laceration hazard.

The product is described as a yellow "infant one-piece fleece, footed pajama" decorated in white hearts and an animal graphic on the left side.

There is a metal wire that runs through the clothing and could potentially harm young children, according to the company.

The pajamas were sold at Carter’s, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Belk, Boscov’s and other stores nationwide and online at www.carters.com between July 2022 and Sept. 2022.

Recalled: The William Carter Company infant’s yellow footed fleece pajamas care tag. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) )

The style number for the recalled product is 1O102410 and can be found on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the pajamas.

The UPC numbers involved in the recall are 195861313861, 195861313878, and 195861313885. This number can be found on the back of the care tag inside the clothes.

Recalled The William Carter Company infant’s yellow footed fleece pajamas back of care tag with UPC number. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) )

Consumers who purchased one of these fleece pajamas in the timeframe provided are subject to a refund. Click here to start a return order or call Carter’s Consumer Affairs department at 800-692-4674.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.



