RECALL: Trader Joe’s recalls egg white salad, potato salad over Listeria concerns

Trader Joe’s has recalled two salad products amid concerns over a risk of Listeria monocytogenes, the company said in an announcement Monday.

The grocery chain, based in Monrovia, California, recalled its “Trader Joe’s Egg White Salad with Chives” and “Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad” products. Both have the used by date code of up to and including Dec. 27, 2019.

The recall was in relation to the Almark Foods recall of hard boiled eggs last week.

Trader Joe’s said they have been made aware by their supplier of their two recalled items that the egg ingredient in the products with the specified date codes may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

So far, no illnesses have been reported for the potentially affected products, which have been removed from store shelves.

“If you have purchased any of these products with the specified date codes, please do not eat it. Instead, we urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund,” the grocery chain said.

Trader Joe’s also urged customers to call their customer service for any questions.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” the company said.