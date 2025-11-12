Recalled baby formula linked to more suspected infants sick with botulism, IDPH says

The Brief The Illinois Department of Public Health is warning parents to stop using all ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula products after 15 cases of infant botulism were reported across 12 states, including two in Illinois. One Illinois infant tested positive for botulism after consuming the formula, while test results for a second case are pending. Parents are urged to discard or return the formula, clean any contaminated items, and seek immediate medical care if their child shows symptoms such as lethargy, weak cry, or feeding difficulties.



After two lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition formula were recalled earlier this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health is urging parents to stop using all varieties of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, as it has been connected to 15 cases of infant botulism in 12 states, including Illinois.

What we know:

Parents and guardians are urged to stop using all ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula varieties, as the products have been linked to 15 suspected or confirmed cases of infant botulism in 12 states.

In Illinois, two infants fell ill after consuming the product. Testing confirmed that one child was sick with botulism. Results are still pending on the second child.

Infant botulism is an infection with symptoms that may include drowsiness, lethargy, a weak cry, poor muscle tone, constipation, and other issues. Symptoms can begin 30 days after a baby consumes the contaminated formula.

What they're saying:

"The health and safety of our youngest Illinoisans is one of our highest priorities," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "We are urging all parents, guardians, and childcare providers to take immediate action by following the recall guidance and stop using any ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant formula. If your child has consumed this product and shows any signs of illness, please seek medical care immediately."

What you can do:

Caregivers should throw away or return any unopened containers of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula. If a child has consumed the product within the past 30 days, parents should keep the unused product for possible testing.

Consumers should document the lot, batch number, and "best by" date of any discarded products for 30 days.

The FDA also recommends washing any items or surfaces that have touched the formula with hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

If a child becomes unusually sleepy, has a weak cry, trouble feeding, constipation, or just seems "off," and has consumed ByHeart formula, contact your pediatrician or go to the emergency room right away. If it is botulism, doctors can administer an antitoxin to help treat the infection.

Caregivers are advised to reach out to a pediatrician or your local health department with other questions.