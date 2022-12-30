Recent testing in Chicago suburb shows high levels of lead in some drinking water samples

There is an alert for people living in Elgin.

Recent testing done by the city showed high levels of lead in some drinking water samples.

An alert will go out when more than 10 percent of homes tested have a lead concentration of 15 parts per billion.

Apparently, 18 percent of homes were over that level.

This is the second time this year that the city has had to issue a notification.

City officials say the source is likely from service lines.