Reckless homicide, DUI charges filed in deadly Des Plaines crash

A Florida man was allegedly intoxicated and driving over 80 mph when he crashed into another car last week in Des Plaines, killing one man and seriously injuring a teen.

Eldor Akilov, 33, is charged with reckless homicide and driving under the influence in connection to the Jan. 5 crash near Elmhurst and Golf roads in the north suburb, according to Des Plaines police and county records.

Akilov was allegedly speeding north on Elmhurst Road about 7:05 p.m. when he struck a Nissan Altima pulling out of a private driveway, police said in a statement.

The driver of the Nissan, 46-year-old Alejandro Arzeta, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital and pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A 13-year-old boy in the Nissan was seriously injured, but his condition was later stabilized, police said.

Police determined Akilov was speeding at the time of the crash and had a blood-alcohol content over the legal limit, police said.

Akilov was seriously injured in the crash, and was still hospitalized Sunday when he was ordered held on a $400,000 bail, according to county records.

He is due in court again on Tuesday.