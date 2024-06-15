Recognize him? Chicago police looking for missing man last seen in the Loop
CHICAGO - The search for a missing 25-year-old man has spanned nearly a week and Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating him.
Prabhad Adhikari was last seen June 9 in the 300 block of North Michigan Avenue, in the Loop, according to CPD.
He's described as being 5-foot-9 with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area 3 SVU at 312-744-8266.