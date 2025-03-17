Chicago airports expect record-breaking summer travel season

The Brief Chicago officials are anticipating a record-breaking summer travel season at O'Hare and Midway International Airports. Airlines at both airports have scheduled nearly 17.8 million departing seats between this coming June and August, the city said. The summer travel season comes as multiple airlines have announced major expansion plans at O'Hare.



City officials said they expect this summer to be the busiest travel season ever for Chicago's O’Hare and Midway International Airports.

By the numbers:

Airlines at both airports have scheduled nearly 17.8 million departing seats between June and August, which is a 7% increase over last year and a 4% increase from 2019, according to a city news release.

Collectively, both airports will connect passengers to about 265 destinations around the world, up from about 250 last summer.

The summer travel season also comes as both American Airlines and United Airlines have announced significant expansion plans at O'Hare.

What they're saying:

City officials touted Chicago’s role as a "global aviation hub."

"We are thrilled to welcome our biggest summer of air service yet at Chicago’s airports," said Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee. "With expanded routes, new airline investments, and continued enhancements to concessions and amenities, we are ensuring that O’Hare and Midway remain among the most connected, efficient, and passenger-friendly airports in the world. The work we are doing today will help us meet growing demand for decades to come."

Mayor Brandon Johnson added:

"Chicago’s airports are the gateway to the world, and this record-breaking summer of air travel is a testament to our city’s strength as a global economic and tourism hub. The continued expansion of service at O’Hare and Midway means more opportunities for businesses, more jobs for our residents, and greater access for visitors to experience all that Chicago has to offer. My administration remains committed to supporting investments that keep our airports among the most connected and competitive in the world."