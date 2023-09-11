Record freshman class enrolled at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is kicking off the school year with an impressive milestone. Their Class of 2027, comprised of 8,325 new freshmen, marks the largest freshman class in the university's history.

This significant influx of new students has driven undergraduate enrollment to an all-time high, with a total of 35,467 undergraduates - another record-breaking achievement for the university.

The remarkable figures come despite the fact that the cost of higher education in Illinois is higher compared to neighboring states. The university administration remains committed to ensuring that the cost of education doesn't deter students and families from choosing the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign as their academic home.

"We're working really hard at this; it's a priority. We never want the price or cost to be a factor. We want students and families to choose the university that makes the most sense for them," said John Coleman, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, the University of Illinois Chicago is also celebrating its largest freshman class ever.