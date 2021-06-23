Red Cross, State Rep. La Shawn Ford hosting annual Chicago blood drive

The American Red Cross and State Rep. La Shawn Ford are partnering up for an annual blood drive on Thursday.

The Red Cross, along with Ford, will be hosting the Dr. Charles Drew Blood Drive.

"One donation can save approximately three lives, which is a huge blessing for those that need it," Ford said in a statement. "Blood banks are in need of blood; the pandemic and the violence in the (Chicagoland) area have really drained the blood supply."

Blood donators will receive a $10 Amazon gift card through email.

Individuals can still make appointments at RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Online appointments are preferred. Walk-ins are welcomed.

There are about 100,000 people in the United States with sickle cell disease. Ninety-percent of those people are of African descent. A close blood type match is essential and is found in donors of the same race or similar ethnic.

All donations are tested for the sickle cell trait and for COVID-19 antibodies.

Blood donators will get their results in one to two weeks.