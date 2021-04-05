Red Line rerouted after man found dead at Chicago station

CTA Red Line trains were rerouted to the elevated tracks Monday afternoon after a man was found dead at the Chicago station.

Chicago fire officials said the man was found dead in a "vent shaft" at the Chicago station, 800 N. State St.

The CTA first announced the disruption about 11:50 a.m., and rerouted trains about 20 minutes later. They initially said there was an unauthorized person on the tracks.

Red Line trains have been rerouted to the elevated tracks between the Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown stations, stopping at:

Armitage;

Sedgwick;

Chicago;

Merchandise Mart;

Clark/Lake;

State/Lake;

Washington/Wabash;

Adams/Wabash; and

Roosevelt.

The Red Line is running its normal route between Fullerton and Howard and between Cermak-Chinatown and 95th/Dan Ryan, the CTA said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.