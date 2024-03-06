Red Line robbery: 2 teens on the run after stealing woman's headphones, cellphone

article

Two teens are on the run after robbing a woman on a Red Line train last week and Chicago police need the public's help in finding them.

The incident happened at 7 p.m. Saturday at a Red Line train stop at 188 N. State.

One of the suspects approached the woman and grabbed her headphones "with force" before running from the train, according to Chicago police.

The woman chased after the suspect but dropped her cellphone. Moments later, it was taken by another suspect, CPD says.

The suspects are described as two men between 16-18 years old. One of the suspects was wearing a yellow hoodie and a black vest. The other suspect was wearing a black hoodie with "Pink" in pink coloring lettering on the front.

Anyone with more information on the suspects or the incident is urged to contact 312-745-4706.

