Red Line service suspended after person spotted on tracks

CTA Red Line service was stopped early Tuesday on the South Side after an unauthorized person was seen on the tracks near 79th Street, officials said.

What we know:

Service was suspended around 4:50 a.m., with trains operating only between the Howard and Garfield stations, according to the CTA.

Shuttle buses were deployed to transport riders between Garfield and 95th/Dan Ryan while crews worked to restore normal operations.

Commuters were advised to consider alternate routes, including the No. 29, No. 75, and No. 79 bus lines.

The CTA said riders should expect delays and listen for station and onboard announcements for service updates.

