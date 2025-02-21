Red Line shooting: 13-year-old boy among 2 wounded on CTA

A 13-year-old boy and a man were found shot on a CTA Red Line train Thursday night on Chicago's South Side.

CTA gunshot victims

What we know:

Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to the 35th Street station for a report of a person shot on the train. Upon arrival, they found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

A 30-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound to his bicep. Paramedics treated him at the scene but he refused to go to the hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police said both victims were "uncooperative."

Area One detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not said where they believe the shooting happened or how many suspects were involved.