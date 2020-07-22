Red Line train service resumes at Garfield after man’s arm is struck by train

A man’s arm was struck by a CTA Red Line train Wednesday morning while he reached for a bag at a South Side station at Garfield, delaying trains for nearly 40 minutes.

A southbound train hit the man about 10:06 a.m. as he reached down from the station platform in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

He was taken in good to fair condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment of an arm injury, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman said.

Red Line trains were standing at the station until about 10:40 a.m., the CTA said.