Red Line trains back to normal service after reroute to elevated tracks between Cermak and Fullerton

Howard-bound Red Line trains were briefly diverted to elevated tracks on Thursday due to a mechanical problem on a train at Chicago Avenue.

Subway trains were rerouted to elevated tracks between Cermak-Chinatown and Fullerton, the Chicago Transit Authority announced shortly before 6 p.m.

Train service was back to normal by 7:14 p.m., CTA said in a statement.

Reached by phone, a CTA spokesman could not provide additional details about the delay.