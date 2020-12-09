Man punches Chicago cop at Jackson Red Line station after drinking on train, both hospitalized: police

A man who was allegedly drinking on a CTA Red Line train Wednesday punched a Chicago police officer who tried to write him a ticket, sending both of them to the hospital.

Officers saw the man, 55, drinking on the train about 5:40 p.m., and pulled him off the train at the Jackson stop, 230 S. State St., according to Chicago police.

The officers tried to write the man a citation, but the man “became irate” and punched an officer in the face, police said.

Both the officer and the man were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

Red and Blue Line trains are bypassing the Jackson stop as police investigate, according to the CTA.

Charges are pending against the 55-year-old.