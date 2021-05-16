Red Lobster seeking 'Chief Biscuit Officer' in new sweepstakes

Red Lobster is looking for a new "Big Cheese" -- at least to oversee their iconic biscuits.

The seafood restaurant chain launched new sweepstakes this week in search of a "Chief Biscuit Officer," to celebrate National Biscuit Day on Friday.

The year-long position -- which is only available to Gold or Platinum members of the My Red Lobster Rewards program -- comes with several perks, including $1,000 in rewards gift cards, extra Cheddar Bay Biscuits on to-go or delivery orders, the chance to "weigh in on upcoming new dishes" and VIP status at a Red Lobster location of the winner’s choice.

Even though there will only be one Chief Biscuit Officer, Red Lobster also has several other offers on the table.

The chain’s "Big Cheese" Biscuit Sweepstakes also includes 500 free rewards, including "Maine lobster tail or crab legs add-ons, appetizers, desserts, and of course, Cheddar Bay Biscuits – 12 extra ones," Red Lobster said in its announcement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

On Friday, the chain kicked off the sweepstakes by giving all rewards members a free entry in their My Rewards wallet. However, members can get up to two more entries per day with every dine-in, to-go or delivery order made through May 28, according to the announcement. Members will have to submit those entries in their My Rewards wallet by June 4 for them to count towards the sweepstakes.

People who aren’t already Red Lobster rewards members can sign up by downloading the app and creating a profile.

"With a biscuit as famous and delicious as our Cheddar Bay Biscuits, how could Red Lobster not celebrate National Biscuit Day?" Lillian Murphy, Red Lobster’s vice president of customer experience and loyalty, said in a statement. "We have a CEO and a CFO, but we felt it was time we introduced a Chief Biscuit Officer. We knew we had the perfect pool of candidates already: our biscuit-obsessed guests."

Advertisement

For more, go to FOX News.