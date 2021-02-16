Red, Orange, Yellow and Purple Line trains stopped due to track switching problems

CTA Red, Orange, Yellow, and Purple Line trains were stopped Tuesday morning due to track switching problems, the agency said.

The issues were reported about just before 5 a.m., the agency said.

Red Line trains had their service temporarily suspended between the Howard Street stop and the Belmont Avenue stop, the agency said.

Orange Line trains were only servicing stops between Pulaski Road and the Loop, the agency said. Shuttle buses were available between Pulaski and Midway to provide connecting service.

Purple Line and Yellow Line trains were suspended at Howard Street, the agency said. Shuttle buses were available between Linden Avenue and Howard Street, and Dempster Avenue to Skokie.