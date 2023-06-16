The Regenerator: Effort to convert abandoned Chicago school into affordable housing edges closer

An effort to convert a vacant school building on Chicago's South Side into affordable housing and a health center is one step closer to getting the green light.

Go Green on Racine has been working on the initiative for 10 years, when Granville T. Woods Elementary in the Englewood neighborhood shut its doors in 2013.

The 48-unit development is called The Regenerator, and it’s designed for people earning less than the area's median income, which developers say is a little more than $22,000.

The final steps include a vote in the Chicago City Council's zoning committee before heading to the full city council for approval.