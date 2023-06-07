Registered sex offender from Ohio arrested at suburban high school

article

A registered sex offender was released on bond after he was caught trying to enter a high school in Lake County.

Todd A. Foraker, age 54, from Marietta, Ohio, was arrested at Adlai E. Stevenson High School on May 24 by the Lincolnshire Police Department’s School Resource Officer.

Foraker, who is a contractor, was trying to gain access into the school at approximately 7:10 a.m. The security officer ran a background check which showed Foraker’s status as a registered sex offender.

After the arrest, Foraker was transported to the Lake County Jail where his bond at $150,000 for one felony count of unlawful presence of a sex offender in a school zone.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Foraker was released on bond after posting 10% on May 25.