WI bills seek to ban transgender athletes, kindergarten through college

Transgender athletes would be banned from participating in girls' and women's sports in Wisconsin from kindergarten through college under bills introduced Tuesday by Republican lawmakers, proposals that come as more than a dozen other states consider similar measures.

The Wisconsin proposal faces an almost certain veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers should it pass the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Rep. Barb Dittrich, a Republican from Oconomowoc who introduced the Wisconsin measure, said Evers would be a "sexist" if he doesn't sign it.

"If the governor is truly for women, why would he not sign something like this?" Dittrich said. "It is wholly unfair for a women to be competing and think she’s only competing against other females."

Evers’ spokeswoman Britt Cudaback did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Supporters argue that transgender girls have an unfair physical advantage. Opponents say such proposals violate not only Title IX of federal education law prohibiting sex discrimination, but also rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court. Opponents also argue that such bans will further marginalize vulnerable students and hurt the state’s economy by making it more difficult to recruit both athletes and businesses.

Supporters at a news conference announcing the bill, including Olympic speed skater Bonnie Blair Cruikshank who appeared via video, said the law change was needed to preserve the integrity of girl and women sports.

"Women's sports should be protected," Blair Cruikshank said.

"You can’t win against men," said Rep. Janel Brandtjen, of Menomonee Falls. "That’s the biology, the reality. And honestly, you’ll ruin women’s sports forever. Why would you compete if you knew you couldn’t win? We want a fair playing field."

Blair Cruikshank, who competed as a speed skater for the United States in four Olympics, winning five gold medals and one bronze medal, said she had to take tests to prove she was a woman and then faced others who were taking performance-enhancing drugs.

"Athletes should not have to compete in an unfair environment and women’s sports should be protected," Blair Cruikshank said in the video message.

"It’s a fair playing field and allowing men to come in just destroy that, it’s angering. It makes me upset. We deserve this as women," said Airiana Lynch, a high school sophomore.

"We are talking about records, scholarships, advancements here. So to cut those things out, absolutely sends women far backwards, pre-1960s, and women are not going to stand for that. We’ve come too far in this nation to endure that,"

Dittrich said.

Wisconsin joins 17 other states considering restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year, including North Dakota and South Dakota, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

Last year, Idaho became the first state to pass such a ban, but a federal court blocked its enforcement. In Connecticut, several girls are challenging a state law that allows transgender athletes to participate in female sports.

The Wisconsin bills would allow students to join teams only that correspond to their biological sex as assigned by a doctor at birth, unless the sport is classified as "coed." It would apply to public and private schools, as well as the University of Wisconsin and technical colleges.

LGBT groups are not cheering.

"It marginalizes an already marginalized group and my concern is of course that it’s going to have a profound impact on the health and well-being of our transgender students," said Brian Juchems, GSAFE.

The proposals come as a growing number of state high school athletic associations in the U.S. have enabled transgender athletes to play on teams based on their gender identity, and the NCAA has trans-inclusive guidelines for all its member schools.

Democratic President Joe Biden signed an executive order Jan. 20 — the day he took office — that bans discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere. Later, he nullified the Trump administration’s ban on transgender military service. Former President Donald Trump had rolled back protections for transgender people while in office.

The Wisconsin bills and others across the country runs counter to Biden's order. The order immediately sparked a backlash from conservative groups, a split that reflects the deep divisions in the U.S. around transgender youth, leading to the introduction of anti-trans bills by conservative lawmakers.

"Today’s Republican attacks on transgender youth and children in Wisconsin continue a deeply disturbing trend of legislators seeking to limit the rights and opportunities of LGBTQ+ youth in their schools. All young people, including transgender or intersex athletes, should have the right and the opportunity to participate in organized, school-sponsored athletics consistent with their gender identity.

"This proposed legislation is cruel and discriminatory and will cause further harm to children who are already under attack for simply being themselves. There is no place for discrimination in our schools, and that includes organized athletics. We must welcome and champion all athletes, regardless of gender identity or expression.

"This legislation is a blatant attempt to codify discrimination and perpetuate damaging, inaccurate, and deeply offensive stereotypes against trans youth, and discriminate against a group of young people who simply wish to apply their best selves in a sport they are passionate about. Instead of attacking kids who just want to play, our Republican colleagues should get to work on COVID-19 relief for struggling Wisconsinites."

Human Rights Campaign State Legislative Director and Senior Counsel Cathryn Oakley

"This unprecedented surge of anti-transgender legislation is not being demanded by constituents. Legislators in several states have openly admitted that there is no problem happening in their states that needs addressing. We know this because trans-inclusive policies have been in place for the NCAA and the Olympics for years. Lawmakers' suggestion that student athletes are trying to game the system for competitive advantage is nonsensical and impractical. It simply does not happen. Their goal is to use these states to advance their hateful agenda, and this legislative push is being made without much care for the economic, legal, and reputational consequences these states might face in the wake of their passage."

Associated Press contributed to this report.