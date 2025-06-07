Illinois congresswoman says Sikh man praying on House floor was ‘deeply troubling’

The Brief U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-Illinois) said in a since-deleted post on X that a Sikh chaplain leading a prayer in Congress was "deeply troubling." She initially misidentified the man as Muslim, according to multiple reports. Miller's comments have received backlash from several fellow members of Congress.



A Republican congresswoman representing parts of downstate Illinois is getting heat for saying in a since-deleted social media post on Friday that it was "deeply troubling" to her that a Sikh man led a prayer in the House of Representatives, after misidentifying the man as Muslim.

‘Should have never been allowed’

What we know:

According to multiple reports, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller wrote on X:

"It’s deeply troubling that a Muslim was allowed to lead prayer in the House of Representatives this morning. This should have never been allowed to happen.

"America was founded as a Christian nation, and I believe our government should reflect that truth, not drift further from it. May God have mercy!"

Miller then edited the post to reflect that the man was actually Sikh, but later deleted it entirely.

Still, Miller’s post garnered criticism from multiple members of Congress, including Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat who represents parts of Chicago’s northwest suburbs and is running for a U.S. Senate seat. He called Miller’s comments anti-Sikh and anti-Muslim.

"I am appalled by Rep. Mary Miller’s comments—first misidentifying a Sikh chaplain as Muslim, then saying he should have ‘never been allowed’ to lead the House in prayer. Her remarks were both anti-Sikh and anti-Muslim, and they reflect a disturbing pattern of religious intolerance," Krishnamoorthi said. "The Constitution guarantees freedom of religion for all. The Sikh and Muslim communities have long contributed to the strength, service, and spirit of our nation. All Americans—regardless of party—must come together to reject these attacks and stand united against all forms of prejudice."

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York), the minority leader in the House, also reacted to Miller’s comments saying, "It’s deeply troubling that such an ignorant and hateful extremist is serving in the United States Congress. That would be you, Mary."

The Congressional Asian Pacific Americans Caucus, which includes Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) and Krishnamoorthi, said on X that it condemned Miller’s anti-Sikh and anti-Muslim bigotry."

"Sikhs and Muslims practice two separate and distinct religions, and conflating the two based on how someone looks is not only ignorant but also racist," the CAPAC added in its post.

A request for comment to Miller’s campaign was not immediately responded to on Saturday.

History of controversy

The backstory:

It’s not the first time Miller has drawn ire for controversial comments during her tenure in Congress.

Just a few days into her first term in 2021, Miller apologized for knowingly quoting Adolf Hitler during a rally outside of the U.S. Capitol.

While discussing the need for the Republican Party to appeal to young people, she said, "Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’"

She made that comment on Jan. 6, 2021, the same day that supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Miller apologized for the comment and said some were trying to "twist" her words to "mean something antithetical to my beliefs." She added she was "passionately" pro-Israel and "will always be a strong advocate and ally of the Jewish community."

In 2022, in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the constitutional right to an abortion, Miller said at a rally the decision was a "victory for white life." A spokesman said Miller mean to say the decision was a victory for a "right to life," and that her comment was a "mix-up of words."