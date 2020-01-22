Report: 3 Illinois locations among 40 Bed Bath & Beyond closings nationwide

article

A total of 40 Bed Bath & Beyond locations are closing nationwide, including three in the state of Illinois, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

A number of the stores have reportedly already closed or will close sometime in 2020. 14 other locations were closed in late 2019.

Company spokeswoman Jessica Joyce said the closing locations “no longer meet the standards our customers expect from us,” the Sun-Times reports.

The locations that will reportedly close in Illinois include:

530 N. State Street, Chicago, Illinois.

3340 Shoppers Drive, McHenry, Illinois.

1057 N. Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect, Illinois.